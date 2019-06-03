We have just one day of rain and storms to get through before another stretch of dry weather gets rolling for the weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday will be dry with afternoon temperatures in the low to mid 60s.

Through this morning much of central Georgia stays dry, but a few showers and storms are possible mainly to the northwest of Macon.

Our best rain chance today will come from about 11 AM to 5 PM. During this time frame we're expecting some scattered showers and storms to develop ahead of a cold front pushing through the area.

We are not expecting severe weather today, but we could have a few thunderstorms around. The SPC Storm Outlook has not outlined any part of central Georgia for severe storm potential today.

By 5 PM our showers and storms are likely moving out, and we begin to trend drier this evening with just a stray sprinkle or light shower around.

Saturday will feature a partly cloudy sky and upper 40s for the morning. It will be a bit on the chilly side, but a all dry for the start of the Dublin St. Patrick's Day Parade. Highs will only top out in the low 60s for Saturday.

The weather looks just about all dry this weekend in Savannah as well for anybody travelling.

Sunday trends a bit warmer with a good supply of sunshine for the afternoon and highs in the mid 60s. We stay dry though most of next week with temperatures continuing to run below average.

Friday...Mostly cloudy. Rain and a few storms possible. Highs around 70.

Friday Night... Mostly cloudy. Rain possible. Lows in the mid 40s.

Saturday... Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 60s.

Saturday Night... Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows near 40.

Sunday... Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 60s.

Sunday Night... Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows near 40.

Monday... Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Monday Night... Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 40.

Tuesday... Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Tuesday Night... Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 40.

Wednesday... Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Wednesday Night... Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the low 40s.

Thursday... Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

PHOTOS | Send us your severe weather pictures on Facebook and by email to news@13wmaz.com

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive weather alerts. You can find the app on iTunes and Google Play.