As we head into the weekend, look for warm sunshine to start, then a rain chance by Sunday.

Wednesday...Sunny. Highs in the low 60s.

Wednesday Night... Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Thursday...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Thursday Night... Mostly clear. Lows in the low 40s.

Friday... Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 70s.

Friday Night... Mostly Clear. Lows near 50.

Saturday... Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Saturday night... Partly Cloudy. Lows in the low 50s.

Sunday...Partly cloudy. Rain possible. Highs in the low 70s.

Sunday night... Partly Cloudy. Rain possible. Lows in the low 40s.

Monday...Partly cloudy. Rain possible. Highs in the low 60s.

Monday night... Partly Cloudy. Rain possible. Lows around 40.

Tuesday...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

