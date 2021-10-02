Several people in Amerson Park said the pandemic combined with the weather influenced their mood more this winter than ever before.

MACON, Ga. — With all the gloomy weather expected this week, what are you doing to keep yourself healthy, mentally and physically?

According to licensed marriage and family therapist Bruce Conn, this time of year can be extra challenging to keep your spirits up.

Are these shorter days and long nights getting you down? Sometimes getting outside and going on a walk can actually boost your mood, and so can turning on a light.

Conn said, "We really just need to turn on the light and get our day going."

According to Conn, it is easy to hibernate all day, but in reality, we need light.

He said, "Light is a key ingredient in this."

Seasonal affective disorder, also known as SAD, is more than the winter blues. It's when the cold, dreary weather affects your energy and mood.

Conn also said, "You combine it with the fact that we've already been more isolated with this pandemic, people have been retreating into their homes, living smaller lives."

Several people in Amerson Park said the pandemic combined with the weather, influenced their mood more this winter than ever before.

Anne Blackwell, "Absolutely, weather is a huge moderator in my world."

Cheryl Knight, "I have mood swings that are up, down, and in between because of the pandemic."

Addison Bacon, "Yes!"

Chris Stock said, "If the weather is good, then i feel good, if the weather is bad, then I say, 'Nah, I'm staying in."

When you're in the same space for a long time by yourself, sadness can overcome you.

"Sitting at home alone, getting into their own thoughts, which can get negative," said Conn.

Symptoms include lack of energy, irritability, and lack of concentration. For help, reach out to your doctor or even talk with a friend.

"Listen to that family member and let them describe what they are going through," said Conn. "It'll help you to understand it, and help them get it off their chest."

People also said if they stay inside, they pass the time by reading a book, or listening to their favorite music or tuning into their favorite podcast.