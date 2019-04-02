Day 1 of Severe Weather Awareness Week is all about being prepared, which means it's time to start getting together a severe weather kit.

Things to put in your kit:

- flashlight

-extra batteries (you never know how long the power will be out)

-pliers or a wrench (to turn off utilities)

- a first aid kit

-tarp and duct tape in case a window breaks.

The trip to the hardware store will fill about half of your kit, and will cost upwards of $60.

Next, a trip to the grocery store is needed.

Be sure to get:

- Non-perishable food items, such as canned cooked beans (enough for at least 3 days)

- Water (1 gallon per person for at least 3 days)

Of course, the first isle to be empty is the bread aisle.

While it's not necessarily on the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA's) list, a couple loaves of bread and some peanut butter will go a long way.

So there you have it -- after a trip to the hardware store and the grocery store, your severe weather kit could run you upwards of $100, but that is nothing compared to the cost of losing a life.

Visit this link for a printable severe weather kit checklist.