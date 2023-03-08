Severe weather sweeps through Central Georgia. Here's what we know

13WMAZ is following severe weather throughout the region. Here is what we are finding out.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — We are actively following severe thunderstorms throughout Central Georgia. Here is a look at the information that has come into the 13WMAZ newsroom.

All information is preliminary and can change throughout the night.

Power Outages:

As of 7:45 p.m., Georgia Power is reporting power outages throughout Central Georgia.

Around 3,061 customers are without power in Bibb County out of just under 71,500 customers. In Upson County, Georgia Power says 1,400 customers are without power out of around 3,000 customers.

In Crawford County, 20.9% of customers served by Flint Energies have their power out as of 8 p.m. In Taylor County at around 8:10 p.m., 18% of customers with Flint are without power.

Some minor outages are reported in Monroe, Jones, Taylor, Houston, Wilcox, Macon and Treutlen counties.

Storm damage:

According to Baldwin County EMA Director Wayne Johnson, there are reports of a tree blocking one lane of Highway 22 West toward Nelson Road in Baldwin County.

Monroe County EMA Director Matt Jackson says that there are downed trees and some possible power lines down, too.

Jackson says that there are some trees down towards the center of the county including places like Ford Road, Shy Road, 46 Floyd Road, 42 South and Josey Road.

The public should avoid areas with downed trees because powerlines could also be on the road. You might not be able to see them, but it is important to not drive over them.

At around 8:24 p.m., we are getting reports of all lanes blocked on State Route 96 with all lanes blocked, both east bound and west bound. Georgia Department of Transportation West says that they are estimating that the roads will be blocked for around an hour.

They say that emergency personnel are on the scene. Georgia's Department of Transportation is responding.

There are also reports of several trees down outside of Lamar County.

We are also hearing reports of a tree falling down on a power line on Collier Road starting a fire.

A large tree also fell down on a home in the 700 block of Greenwood Street in Lamar County.

Images from our viewers: