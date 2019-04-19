LEON COUNTY, Fla. — A tree fell through a house during Friday's storms, killing an 8-year-old girl in Leon County.

It happened just after 8 a.m. Friday on Old Woodville Highway.

The Leon County Sheriff's Office says two children, an 8-year-old girl and 12-year-old boy, were sent to the hospital with injuries from the falling tree.

The 8-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital. The 12-year-old was hurt but is expected to be OK. He is back with his family, deputies say.

Governor Ron DeSantis tweeted that this was devastating news. He said his wife and he offered their "most sincere condolences and prayers" to the family.

Leon County Sheriff's Office victim advocates are helping the family members, who are asking for privacy at this time.

