LIVE UPDATES: Central Georgia road closures, storm damage and more

Here's a look at some of the news and damage reports from across Central Georgia as it comes into the 13WMAZ newsroom.

MACON, Ga. — There have been some bouts of severe weather rolling into Central Georgia Monday evening.

Here is a look at the road closures, damage and power outages that are being reported throughout our region.

The information here is preliminary and can change throughout the night.

Damage:

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is confirming that a tractor-trailer has flipped on I-475 near the Middle Georgia State campus. One person was injured and was transported to a medical facility for treatment, but they are expected to be okay.

According to 511, the crash on I-475 closed all lanes. Originally, 511 said that they expected it to be cleared by 5:55 p.m., but as of 6:47 p.m., 511 says that all lanes are still blocked.

We received a report from Rick Devins who says he's seeing a lot of little damage around the campus of Middle Georgia State University, including trees downs and the tops blown off lamps.

Bibb County Bibb County EMA Director Spencer Hawkins said they are continuing to monitor the condition.

If you have any damage, Hawkins said that you can call 478-751-7700 to report storm damage.

You can check MBC alerts for updates, and Hawkins tells us that you should "stay weather aware."

He believes that the worst of the storm will likely hit us in about an hour.

A caller tells us that trees and powerlines are down in the 1200 block of Scotland Avenue off of Log Cabin Drive.

Another caller, Anne, told us that a tree fell near their home on Log Cabin Drive. She also said that lightning split a tree on James Street.

According to LarryO Falconsville, a house is on fire at 3300 block of Mary Drive in Napier after lightning struck the house. He also reports that off of Mercer University Drive trees have fallen near the Emark Gas Station. He says that cars are having a hard time passing.

Falconsville also says that on Edna Place there are trees down, too.

Houston County:

As of 6:45 p.m., the EMA Director Chris Stoner says that trees have fallen in some neighborhoods, but they've made some progress in removing trees that have gone down.

In Northlake Drive in Perry, a tree is entangled with power lines, and Crews are on the scene working to remove the.

Stone says that in the Houston Lake and Walker Subdivision they have trees down, but they have crews are actively working to remove them.

There was a tree down on Georgia State Highway 247 had a tree down, but crews have managed to remove them.

Power Outages:

A caller named Diane from west Macon called our newsroom to report hail, heavy wind and their power is out. She is over near the Sams Club.

According to Georgia Power's outage map, there are only 927 customers without power in Bibb County, which is down from 2,624 customers at around 5:53 p.m.

In Jones County, 228 customers are without power as of 5:53 p.m.

Some minor outages are reported by Georgia Power in Washington, Wilkinson, Peach, Macon, Wilcox and Lamar Counties, but they are only impacting a few customers at this time.

