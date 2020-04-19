HAWKINSVILLE, Ga. — Some Central Georgia counties saw severe weather Sunday morning.

Even more severe weather is expected to roll through Central Georgia Sunday afternoon and evening and into early Monday morning.

RELATED: Severe weather outbreak possible for Central Georgia Sunday

This story will be updated frequently with damage reports and photos from counties around our coverage area throughout the day.

If you have any pictures of storm damage, you can TEXT them to 13WMAZ at 478-752-1309. Be sure to include the location and your name in the message.

BLECKLEY COUNTY

EMA Director Matt Kelley says they've had a few downed trees and scattered outages, but no injuries or structural damage.

The trees are being cleared now, he says, but couldn't name any specific locations at the moment.

DODGE COUNTY

EMA Director Stanley Stephens says the northwest part of the county is out of power.

He says some roads are blocked off due to fallen trees, including parts Orphans Cemetery Road approaching the Highway 341 intersection.

He says some power poles are broken. The wind also picked up some personal fences. At this time, he says he's not hearing of any structural damage to homes.

DOOLY COUNTY

EMA Director Kenny Calhoun says there are tree limbs and some power lines down, but no significant damage reported.

He says a storm ripped the siding off a building in Unadilla off the interstate.

HOUSTON COUNTY

Fire Chief and EMA Director Chris Stoner says there is no significant damage to report at the moment. They just experienced some high winds, rain and some hail, he says.

PULASKI COUNTY

Sheriff Danny Brannen says some tree limbs are down, and the power is out in some spots. He says he's heard of a house with some of the shingles blown off of it on Mashburn Street in Hawkinsville.

WHERE TO CHECK POWER OUTAGES

To check the Georgia Power outage map, click here.

To check the Flint Energies outage map, click here.

To check the Georgia EMC outage map, click here.

To check the Tri-County EMC outage map, click here.

Your Photos: Central Georgia storm damage (4/19) Unadilla, Georgia Unadilla, Georgia Unadilla, Georgia Hawkinsville, Georgia Hawkinsville, Georgia Hawkinsville, Georgia Hawkinsville, Georgia Hawkinsville, Georgia Hawkinsville, Georgia Hawkinsville, Georgia Hawkinsville, Georgia Hawkinsville, Georgia

MORE CENTRAL GEORGIA WEATHER

NWS: Damage from tornado that hit Macon-Bibb County consistent with EF-1

Monroe County tornado was 'high-end EF-2' or 'low-end EF-3,' NWS says

Damage in Washington County suggests multiple EF-1 tornadoes, NWS says

RELATED: Upson County damage consistent with EF-3 tornado, NWS says

PHOTOS | Send us your severe weather pictures on Facebook and by email to news@13wmaz.com

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.