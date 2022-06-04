EF-2 tornado hit Dooly County Tuesday afternoon

BYROMVILLE, Ga. — The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has confirmed that an EF-2 tornado struck Dooly County, near Byromville, Tuesday afternoon.
The tornado touched down at 3:26 p.m., had maximum winds of 130 mph.
According to the report, the tornado rapidly developed and intensified near Pinehurst- Byromville Road and Nelleville Road east of Byromville destroying five large, strongly anchored grain bins.
Additionally, the weather service noted that a University of Georgia Mesonet weather station was damaged but continued to report wind and pressure data, measuring a maximum gust of 129.3 mph.
After traveling almost 6 miles, the tornado lifted at 3:33 p.m., about 2 miles west of I-75.
All data noted is preliminary and subject to adjustment in the future.
Surveyors continue to assess damage in central Georgia. Based on radar data and reports from county officials, it is estimated that at least 20 tornadoes occurred in the 48-hour period.