Fallen tree lands in family's bedroom in Banks County

The roots of the tree were ripped out of the ground toppling onto the roof of the family's main bedroom.

BANKS COUNTY, Ga. — Just off of Bennett Road in Banks County, Tuesday's storm knocked down multiple trees and scattered debris in the road.

A tree that landed into the bedroom of the Grisham family's home caused the most damage on the street.

The family said although they weren't home at the time, one of them could have been laying in the bed and they are grateful to be alive.

"We could have had our granddaughter here, anything could have happened," Scott and Tracy Grisham said.

There are multiple streets around the county that are closed and a portion of Homer Street, not far from the family's home, is a complete washout.