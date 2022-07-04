'I had collected them for 40 years': Johnson County woman loses family memories during severe storms

Nancy Colston lost her holiday decorations, her late husband's belongings, and 2 barns full of stuff during the storm

KITE, Ga. — A former Johnson County teacher is picking up what is left of her home after Wednesday's severe storms.

Nancy Colston hasn't figured out how she's going to clean up her multiple acres of land.

"They're just memories."

Colston knew the weather was unpredictable, but she thought the heavy rain and high winds were miles from her home in Kite, Georgia.

"I just didn't think it would come see me," she said.

After the tornado warning from her grandsons phone, she headed to the hallway and waiting. She said she heard a loud banging noises.

"Then I heard my house falling apart," said Colston.

Colston and her grandson, Grayson Oundy, did come outside until the next day because it was dark and the powerlines were down. Then, she saw all her family belongings.

"I think, 'How am I going to get all this cleaned up?'" Colston said

Her children's old clothes and holiday decorations were all broken, torn, and spread across her land. Even her late husband's belongings were swept away.

"It sort of makes me feel kind of sad because I had collected them for 40 years," Colston said.

Colston said people offered to put a tarp over her home.

Oundy was with Colson during the storm and he said she's not staying anywhere but in her home for the time being.

"We slept in there last night. It didn't mess up none of the bedrooms. It only messed up the front half of the house," Oundy said.