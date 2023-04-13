Central Georgia sees damage as storms move through Bleckley, Crisp counties

Severe storms moved through Central Georgia Thursday afternoon, leaving damage in Crisp and Bleckley counties.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COCHRAN, Ga. — Severe storms rolled through Central Georgia Thursday afternoon, leaving damage in Crisp and Bleckley counties.

In Cochran, the storm knocked down trees on Fairfield Street east of downtown Cochran and near the Bleckley County School Complex, as well as on 12th Street. Debris was reported to be scattered across the road near the Dollar General store.

Cochran Police Chief Jeff Trawick warned people in the east and west areas of town to watch out for fallen trees, powerlines, strong winds and heavy rain, which is leading to flooding on the roads.

Crisp County Sheriff Billy Hancock sent 13WMAZ several photos of damage in the county, with crews cleaning up after powerlines and trees fell in different areas. At around 4:45 p.m., Georgia Power reported power outages affecting 477 customers in the county as well.

Thunderstorm winds have reportedly knocked down a tree on Highway 112 near Allentown, near the four corners of Bleckley, Twiggs, Wilkinson and Laurens counties, about 0.5 miles north of I-16.

PHOTOS: Severe storms roll through Central Georgia (April 13) 1/29

2/29

3/29

4/29

5/29

6/29

7/29

8/29

9/29

10/29

11/29

12/29

13/29

14/29

15/29

16/29

17/29

18/29

19/29

20/29

21/29

22/29

23/29

24/29

25/29

26/29

27/29

28/29

29/29 1 / 29

Check here for the latest power outages in Central Georgia.

Stay with 13WMAZ for updates as more reports come in.

PHOTOS | Send us your severe weather pictures on Facebook and by texting 478-752-1309.