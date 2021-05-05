President Biden approves Georgia disaster declaration for areas impacted by 'violent' March tornado

On the night of the devastating tornado, the storm moved from Alabama into Georgia triggering tornado warnings and a special tornado emergency.

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden has approved a disaster declaration for parts of Georgia that were impacted by a March "violent" tornado that damaged communities and claimed a life.

The White House said Wednesday that Biden ordered federal assistance to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms that happened between March 25 and March 26.

On that Thursday night and early Friday morning, the storm moved from Alabama into Georgia triggering tornado warnings and a special tornado emergency.

"Federal funding is available to state, tribal, and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe storms and tornadoes in the counties of Coweta, Fannin, Gilmer, Heard, Lumpkin, Pickens, Rabun, and White," the White House said in a news release.

Coweta County was one of the hardest-hit areas when the EF-4 ripped through the community during the overnight hours.

The extensive damage from the storm caused power outages, forced school closures, and left some residents without homes. EMS officials also reported dispatch operators had to record their 911 calls on paper after the system in the hours following the tornado.

Parts of Newnan were unrecognizable with piles of debris covering the streets.

Authorities also said one person died in Coweta County after suffering a medical emergency. Officials said the person was trapped by trees and other debris, so it was hard to reach him.

Some residents are still trying to recover from the storm.

As for the federal aid, the White House said funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide. They added that additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further damage assessment.