NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. — Relentless rain from the remnants of Hurricane Ida has sent the New York City area into a state of emergency as the storm carried into New England with threats of more tornadoes.

According to the New York Times and others, at least eight deaths were reported in the NYC region overnight into Thursday morning.

The National Weather Service office in New York declared its first-ever set of flash flood emergencies in the region Wednesday night, an alert level that is reserved for “exceedingly rare situations."

Radar estimates from the remnants of Ida in the northeast between 8-14" of rain. This is over the past 12 hours but most fell in a 5 hour window from 5pm-10pm last night. @KHOU #khou11 Critical flooding situation there. pic.twitter.com/dYXBiYEwYL — Chita Craft (@chitakhou) September 2, 2021