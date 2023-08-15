WATCH LIVE: Severe Weather Coverage (Aug. 15)

MACON, Ga. — The 13WMAZ Weather Team is tracking weather as it moves through the region.
PHOTOS | Send us your severe weather pictures on Facebook and by texting 478-752-1309.
STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.
Get more news and information from 13WMAZ by downloading our 13WMAZ+ app on our Roku and Amazon Fire Stick devices.
This allows you to watch more 13WMAZ on-demand and access your favorite 13WMAZ shows like Central Georgia Focus and our Summer Safety Guide.