Residents near Spalding County reservoir asked to evacuate, officials say

County officials are warning residents near the Heads Creek Reservoir to evacuate after heavy rain in the area.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Officials with the Spalding County Sheriff's Office have asked some residents to evacuate in the vicinity of Heads Creek Reservoir.

They said the evacuation is due to heavy rains in the area. A flash flood warning has also been issued for the Spalding Co. area until 3:30 p.m. Monday due to the rain.

The National Weather Service has also added that the Heads Creek Reservoir is "vulnerable to failure." The agency previously stated that the dam had failed in a tweet, although it has since walked back this statement

They added residents should expect flooding on West McIntosh Rd, Vaughan Rd, West Ellis Rd, Moon Rd and potentially GA-16.

Authorities stated that the roads near the reservoir will also be closed.

According to the Spalding County Manager Dr. Steve Ledbetter, a contractor in the area has asked for the closures and evacuation.

He also stated that the area has seen over seven inches of rain and they believe more heavy rain will come.

"This is to ensure the safety of our community as we have experienced 7" of rain with more coming," said Dr. Ledbetter.

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Spalding co. until 3/27 3:30PM. Do not drive on a flooded road! #storm11 #gawx pic.twitter.com/FRg4tLAygB — Melissa Nord (@MelissaNordWx) March 27, 2023

The area was recently hit by tornadoes just two months ago. Residents are still dealing with the cleanup from the January tornadoes.

At least one EF-3 tornado hit the Griffin area in January.

MORE FROM THE 11ALIVE STORMTRACKERS

DOWNLOAD THE 11ALIVE APP:

Download the app on your Apple or Android device.

Set up weather notifications by clicking the Gear icon in the upper right corner of the app. Select Notification -> Notification Settings -> Severe Weather Alerts -> Toggle the Severe Weather Alerts button to the right to turn alerts on.

Send photos and videos through the app by selecting the Near Me feature on the bottom right taskbar of the app and entering your information.

TEXT YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS TO US: 404-885-7600