MACON, Ga. — (UPDATE 9:30pm) Dodge County EMA Director, Stanley Stephens, says portions of Lower River Road are underwater.

He estimates there's 8 to 12 inches across the road, and is advising people to avoid the area.

Stephens also says there is a tree down on Highway 117 near Jim Ross Road.

Dooly County EMA Director, Kenny Calhoun, says as of 9:15pm there's been no wind damage across the county, but says there is also a lot of water on their roadway.

Calhoun is also asking people in Dooly to stay home and off the road tonight.

Saturday night, tornado sirens blared across several Central Georgia counties.

In Crisp County, a probable tornado touched down in the north end of the county. Sheriff and EMA Director, Billy Hancock, says several trees are down on Highway 41.

Crisp Sheriff's Office, Public Information Officer, Haley Little also reports there was an accident with injuries on I-75 northbound near mile marker 96.

Little says one car flipped on its side, but had no other information.

Around 7 p.m., Dooly EMA Director, Kenny Calhoun, told 13WMAZ he had not seen any damage in Dooly.

A tornado warning is in effect until 9:15 for Dodge County.

Dodge EMA Director, Stanley Stephens, told 13WMAZ around 8:30 p.m. Saturday that there were no damage reports yet.

We have a crew in route to Crisp County.

