Scattered showers for Monday morning we'll lead the way to a slightly more organized rain chance for the late afternoon and evening. Much of the day though, especially the late morning and early afternoon, may stay dry for much of central Georgia. Monday afternoon will be warm with afternoon highs well in to the 70s.

It appears that the best rain chances today will come for the late afternoon and evening when we could have a more organized batch of rain and storms moving through. Severe weather is not expected today, but thunderstorms could produce lightning and torrential rain.

We go back to dry weather though for mid week. Both Tuesday and Wednesday will stay dry with highs in the 70s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny, but expect a bit more cloud cover around for Wednesday.

We'll bring back an isolated shower chance for Thursday as our next system slowly approaches from the west. This system will then bring our next widespread rain chance for Friday with showers and maybe a few storms likely.

Behind the rain, we go dry for the weekend, and also start to bring in some cooler weather heading in to next week.

Monday... Partly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Highs in the mid 70s.

Monday Night... Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

Tuesday... Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Tuesday Night... Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

Wednesday... Partly cloudy. Highs near 70.

Wednesday Night... Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Thursday... Partly cloudy. Rain possible. Highs in the mid 70s.

Thursday Night...Mostly cloudy. Rain possible. Lows near 60.

Friday...Mostly cloudy. Rain and a few storms possible. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Friday Night... Mostly Cloudy. Rain and a few storms Possible. Lows in the upper 40s.

Saturday... Showers possible. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Saturday Night... Mostly Clear. Cooler. Lows near 40.

