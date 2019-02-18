LAS VEGAS — If you were betting it never snows in Las Vegas, you'd lose.

Las Vegas received up to 2 inches of snow overnight Sunday, marking the area's first time in 10 years to receive measurable snow, CBS affiliate KCBS reports. The snow accumulated throughout the Las Vegas Valley and the Las Vegas Strip.

It's the first measurable snow for the area since December 2008, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

The 15 Freeway was shut down in both directions between State Road 146 near Las Vegas due to multiple crashes caused by icy roads.

Major driving problems and delays were also caused in the San Bernardino Mountains near Big Bear with road closures due to icy conditions. The Associated Press reports that highways were damaged in the San Bernardino Mountains, where ski resorts around Big Bear Lake "have an abundance of snow."

