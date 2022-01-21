The National Weather Service in Columbia saw its highest amount of snow in 8 years.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Snow--at time heavy snow--fell across the Midlands Friday night into Saturday morning, blanketing central South Carolina with some of the highest snow totals since in almost eight years.

The first flakes began around 6:40 p.m. in some areas, including in Winnsboro, where News19 has a reporter. Over the next two hours, the area that started seeing flakes spread.

By 9 p.m. even areas in the City of Columbia were getting snow, with accumulation on railings and bushes, and finally even on roadways and parking lots. For places such as Camden and Winnsboro, there was snow on roads too.

The National Weather Service in Columbia's office--located at Columbia Metropolitan Airport--had one inch of snow before 10 p.m. By midnight, that total had doubled to two inches.

It had been over 2,900 days since that much snow had fallen there, back on February 12, 2014, nearly 8 years ago.

At WLTX studios, we recorded at least two inches, and there was a report of 2.75 inches from the Summit neighborhood in northeast Richland County.

While the precipitation ends, the hazards don't. Temperatures aren't expected to go above freezing until at least midday, although the sun will shine.

A winter storm warning remains in effect for Fairfield, Kershaw, Lee, Lexington, Richland, and Sumter counties. This warning continues through 7 a.m. Saturday.

This is the first winter storm warning the National Weather Service in Columbia has issued since December 2018.

In the end, the Midlands was on the higher end of the forecast models. As it got later in the day Friday, most of them began inching the projected totals up higher and higher--but shorted them in many areas, particularly in Richland County.

The only area that didn't see much snow was the central Midlands. Instead, they got mostly ice and sleet, although there were some patches of snow.