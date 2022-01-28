Snow falls in the metro as Atlanta experiences frigid weather

Check out some of the snow falling around the metro tonight.

ATLANTA — As an Arctic Blast moves into Georgia, parts of the state are already seeing evidence of the frigid weather.

Friday night welcomed in light snowfall in North Georgia and the evening marked some of the coldest air of the year. The area is under a wind advisory through 10 a.m. Saturday. The National Weather Service also issued a wind chill advisory for Northwest Georgia. Wind chill values between -5°F and 10°F are possible across portions of north and central Georgia, according to the NWS.

🥶 In addition to the gusty winds, cold temperatures will filter in behind the cold front. A Wind Chill Advisory will be in effect from midnight tonight through early afternoon Saturday. Wind chill values between -5°F and 10°F are possible across portions of north and central GA. pic.twitter.com/lo42r9oxIm — NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) January 29, 2022

The weather is ushering in a sign of winter as people report flurries from around the state. 11Alive's own Erin Peterson took to Twitter to show snow falling right in 11Alive's parking lot.

11Alive Chief Meteorologist Chris Holcomb saw the same flurries and added some extra footage for social media.

Flurries in midtown at the 11Alive studios! pic.twitter.com/LpQD4HomtH — ChrisHolcomb11Alive (@ChrisHolcomb) January 29, 2022

The National Weather Service reported light snow falling across north Georgia around 8:38 p.m., before issuing a Special Weather Statement for light snow and snow flurries overnight for the northern part of the Peach State.

Here at Grindhouse too! pic.twitter.com/WLwkqvub2q — Kelly Krammes (@KellyKrammes) January 29, 2022

Scattered snow showers over NW Georgia are producing bursts of moderate snow for 10-15 minutes, enough to cover the roads as this GDOT camera in Summerville in Chattooga Co shows. Temps are near freezing in this area and expected to fall overnight. Be safe if traveling! #gawx pic.twitter.com/b1SQB4q8L6 — NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) January 29, 2022

Snow flurries blowing horizontally now in Rome. This is a screen grab from our tower cam there. pic.twitter.com/dLgABk58tL — ChrisHolcomb11Alive (@ChrisHolcomb) January 29, 2022