It's fair to say Georgia is not the place to live if you're looking for a winter wonderland, and snowballs rarely have a chance.
So on Wednesday mornings in November, we're taking you back in time to four snowstorms that left their mark on Central Georgia and how they came to be.
We already threw it back to the Great Southeastern Snowstorm of 1973 and the Great Snow of the 1930s, but now we're working our way to the present with 1993's "Storm of the Century."
The Storm of the Century got its name due to not only the incredible snowfall totals it produced, but also because of the sprawling area over which these totals occurred.
Central Georgia locals widely recognize the Great Southeastern Snowstorm of 1973 as king as far as snowstorms are concerned, but across parts of Alabama, north Georgia, and the Carolinas, it's 1993's storm that many say takes the crown.
All 67 counties in Alabama reported snowfall with this event, and Birmingham picked up over a foot. This dynamic storm also produced tornadoes across parts of Florida.
Central Georgia for the most part received a glancing blow from the Storm of the Century, but impacts quickly became more significant for northern portions of the state.
Blairsville, Georgia reported a foot and a half of snow in the higher terrain in north Georgia, meanwhile the airport in Atlanta reported only 4.2 inches.
Monroe County picked up some of the most significant totals in Central Georgia with 4 inches, and Macon recorded 2.6 inches of snow. Some across the southern tier of the area saw no accumulating snow.
In typical Central Georgia fashion, this storm resulted in a wild temperature swing with the afternoon high in Macon on March 10, 1993 being recorded at 79 degrees. This was just three days before the storm.
