It's fair to say Georgia is not the place to live if you're looking for a winter wonderland, and snowballs rarely have a chance.

So on Wednesday mornings in November, we're taking you back in time to four snowstorms that left their mark on Central Georgia and how they came to be.

We already threw it back to the Great Southeastern Snowstorm of 1973 and the Great Snow of the 1930s, but now we're working our way to the present with 1993's "Storm of the Century."

The Storm of the Century got its name due to not only the incredible snowfall totals it produced, but also because of the sprawling area over which these totals occurred.

Missed the last 'A Snowball's Chance in Central Georgia'? Check out our YouTube playlist full of archive video of past snowstorms.

Central Georgia locals widely recognize the Great Southeastern Snowstorm of 1973 as king as far as snowstorms are concerned, but across parts of Alabama, north Georgia, and the Carolinas, it's 1993's storm that many say takes the crown.

All 67 counties in Alabama reported snowfall with this event, and Birmingham picked up over a foot. This dynamic storm also produced tornadoes across parts of Florida.

Central Georgia for the most part received a glancing blow from the Storm of the Century, but impacts quickly became more significant for northern portions of the state.

Blairsville, Georgia reported a foot and a half of snow in the higher terrain in north Georgia, meanwhile the airport in Atlanta reported only 4.2 inches.

WMAZ

Monroe County picked up some of the most significant totals in Central Georgia with 4 inches, and Macon recorded 2.6 inches of snow. Some across the southern tier of the area saw no accumulating snow.

In typical Central Georgia fashion, this storm resulted in a wild temperature swing with the afternoon high in Macon on March 10, 1993 being recorded at 79 degrees. This was just three days before the storm.

Join us next Wednesday, November 27, at 6 a.m. to see where the last snowball had a chance in Central Georgia.

Show us your snow memories by sending us your pictures on Facebook and by email to news@13wmaz.com for a chance to get featured on-air and online!

YOUR PHOTOS | Snow memories in Central Georgia Warner Robins January 2014 Laurens County 2009 Byron January 29, 2014 Warner Robins Forsyth January 28, 2014 Forsyth January 28, 2014 Macon 2014 Swainsboro, GA 1973 1973 Swainsboro, GA 1973 Eastman, GA 1973 1973 1973 1973 1973 1973 Lyons, GA 1973 1973 Statesboro, GA 1973 1973 Warner Robins, GA 1973 1973 Warner Robins, GA 1973 1973 Thomaston, GA Johnson County, GA 1973 1973 1973 Tennille, GA 1973 Tennille, GA 1973 Wrightsville, GA 1973 Crawford County, GA 1973 Vidalia, GA 1973 Macon, GA 1973 1973 1973 Panama City, FL 1973

A SNOWBALL'S CHANCE IN CENTRAL GEORGIA

The Great Snow of the 1930s

The Great Southeastern Snowstorm of 1973

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.