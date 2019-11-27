It's fair to say Georgia is not the place to live if you're looking for a winter wonderland, and snowballs rarely have a chance.

But this month, we've taken you back in time to three snowstorms that left their mark on Central Georgia and showed you how they came to be.

For our last stop and the grand finale of our series, we're visiting a snowstorm some of our younger viewers may remember: a mid-February snowfall in 2010.

The February 12, 2010 snowstorm was not necessarily a storm for the record books, but it did produce a scenic swatch of several inches of snow across most of Central Georgia.

This snowstorm developed in a similar manner to the other snowstorms we have documented this month, starting with a stalled frontal boundary in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Texas.

A low pressure system quickly developed along this boundary, and this produced a record 12.5 inches of snow in Dallas, Texas.

Central Georgia would fail to see such drastic totals, but as this area of low pressure strengthened and approached the coastline of Florida, a large swath of snow developed over the local area.

Some of the highest snowfall totals with this system were found around the Monticello area, where 4 inches was recorded. Milledgeville and Sandersville also both recorded at least 3.5 inches of snow. Macon recorded 3 inches at the Middle Georgia Regional Airport.

Just north of Central Georgia a few isolated spots recorded over a half foot of snow in localized pockets.

