It's fair to say Georgia is not the place to live if you're looking for a winter wonderland, and snowballs rarely have a chance.

So on Wednesday mornings in November, we're taking you back in time to four snowstorms that left their mark on Central Georgia and how they came to be.

This week, we're talking about the Great Southeastern Snowstorm of 1973 -- one of the greatest snowstorms in recorded history for the southeastern United States.

This storm set all-time snowfall records in cities across Georgia and South Carolina, and locations as far south as Clermont, Florida reported snow during this legendary event.

The highest snow total observed in Georgia during the storm was 19.3 inches in Thomaston, Georgia. This storm produced a 50-mile wide swath of over a foot of snow across central Georgia, including a record 16.5 inches in Macon.

The heaviest snow fell over Upson, Monroe, Crawford, and Taylor Counties, where totals exceeded a foot and a half.

WMAZ

So how did a record-breaking snowstorm like this happen?

The stage was set for a rare southeastern heavy-snow event on February 8th, 1973, when a strong cold front dove through the southeast, bringing in chilly winter air.

WMAZ

The cold front cleared the state of Georgia, and stalled over the Gulf of Mexico on February 9th. As the front slowed down, the spiraling winds on both sides of the front created an area of low pressure in the northern Gulf.

As the low strengthened, additional cold air was pulled down across the southeast, and ice and snow began to fall over parts of Louisiana and Mississippi. Isolated reports of up to three inches were observed in these locations.

WMAZ

By February 10th, the low was quickly strengthening as it approached the Florida gulf coast. As this took place, moderate to heavy snow developed across all of central Georgia, and thunder snow was observed in nearby Augusta, Georgia.

WMAZ

By the evening of February 10th, the low was moving east of the North Carolina coastline, and the snow began to taper off across the state of Georgia, leaving behind a historic snowfall that would not soon be forgotten.

Be sure to check out the incredible archive video and photos of this event down below.

Join us next Wednesday, November 13, at 6 a.m. to see where the next snowball had a chance in Central Georgia.

Show us your snow memories by sending us your pictures on Facebook and by email to news@13wmaz.com for a chance to get featured on-air and online!

YOUR PHOTOS | Snow memories in Central Georgia Swainsboro, GA 1973 1973 Swainsboro, GA 1973 Eastman, GA 1973 1973 1973 1973 1973 1973 Lyons, GA 1973 1973 Statesboro, GA 1973 1973 Warner Robins, GA 1973 1973 Warner Robins, GA 1973 1973 Thomaston, GA Johnson County, GA 1973 1973 1973 Tennille, GA 1973 Tennille, GA 1973 Wrightsville, GA 1973 Crawford County, GA 1973 Vidalia, GA 1973 Macon, GA 1973 1973 1973 Panama City, FL 1973

RELATED: 'It's amazing!': 4-year-old's reaction to her first time playing in Colorado snow

RELATED: Surprise September snowstorm creates unforgettable wintry wedding photos

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.