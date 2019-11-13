It's fair to say Georgia is not the place to live if you're looking for a winter wonderland, and snowballs rarely have a chance.

So on Wednesday mornings in November, we're taking you back in time to four snowstorms that left their mark on Central Georgia and how they came to be.

In our first week, we visited 1973 for the Great Southeastern Snowstorm, but we decided we didn't go back far enough.

This week, we're landing in 1935, for the Great Snow of the 1930s.

On December 22, 1935 Macon picked up 1.5 inches of snowfall. Typically, this would not be considered a 'storm for the ages,' however, rare video from this decade documents this classic southern snow day.

The event truly began in the two days prior to the snowfall, when a strong blast of cold air sent Central Georgia temperatures tumbling on the 20th and 21st. In fact, the low temperature the day before the snow went down to 20 degrees.

This initial cold blast not only meant the cold air needed for snow was already in place, but also ensured the ground would be cold enough for minor accumulation.

On the day of the snow, temperatures began in the 20s and barely cracked above freezing during the afternoon, with a high of 35 degrees.

Unfortunately, as is almost always the case with southern snow, temperatures reached 50 degrees the day after on the 23rd, meaning there was likely no snow left on the ground by Christmas Day.

However, Central Georgians did wake up to another frigid cold blast on Christmas morning in 1935 with a temperature of 22 degrees. Record-cold mornings took place in the two days after Christmas as lows dropped in to the teens.

