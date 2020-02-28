MACON, Ga. — The changing of the season's is underway! This is likely a nice change for folks who moved down south to escape the cold. Since early January, Macon's average high temperature has increased from 57 degrees to 65 degrees.

Since December 21st, the shortest day of 2019, central Georgia has gained nearly an hour and a half of daylight. That is finally starting to manifest itself in warmer temperatures.

Check out where we are headed from here. By the end of April, our average high will reach 80 degrees. Not long after that, we'll be in the 90s for a good stretch of summertime.

WMAZ

For those of you waiting to plant springtime flowers and plants, Macon's average last freeze occurs on March 16th. Last year, the last freeze date occurred on March 20th. To play it safe, wait a few more weeks before planting.

