Georgia Power says about 3,300 customers in Macon are without power

MACON, Ga. — Georgia Power says about 3,300 customers in Macon are without power due to storms rolling through the area Friday evening.

Rain and heavy wind apparently has knocked down some power lines around Central Georgia.

The agency says some customers may be in the dark through 8:30 p.m. or later.

Tri-County EMC says nearly 800 customers are out, mostly in Baldwin County, and a few dozen in Jones.