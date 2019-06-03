We could see a shower or two tomorrow, then sunshine takes back over for midweek. We will be cooler for a couple days, but warmer stuff will finish out the week.

Tonight... Mostly cloudy. Rain and storms possible. Clearing later. Lows around 50.

Tuesday... Mostly cloudy. Rain possible. Highs in the low 60s.

Tuesday Night... Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

Wednesday...Sunny. Highs in the low 60s.

Wednesday Night... Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Thursday...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Thursday Night... Mostly clear. Lows in the low 40s.

Friday... Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 70s.

Friday Night... Mostly Clear. Lows near 50.

Saturday... Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Saturday night... Partly Cloudy. Lows in the low 50s.

Sunday...Partly cloudy. Rain possible. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Sunday night... Partly Cloudy. Rain possible. Lows in the low 40s.

Monday...Partly cloudy. Rain possible. Highs in the low 60s.

