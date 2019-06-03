Saturday, afternoon highs will head into the mid to upper 70s as a surge of warm air ahead of our next system flows into Central Georgia. However, the day itself will be pretty much all dry. An isolated shower or two not out of the question, but nothing to ruin any plans.

Our main storm threat will be Sunday. The SPC has outlined all of central Georgia in the level 1 threat for severe weather. To be clear, we are not expecting this to be a widespread event like last Sunday. As of now we have the lower end threat for a few isolated strong to severe storms, with damaging wind gusts being the primary threat.

It now looks like Sunday afternoon and evening holds the greatest strong storm chance. The morning doesn't hold enough instability for strong storms, but the afternoon looks to have enough to potentially ramp them up a bit. The main threat is gusty wind. The tornado threat is essentially non-existent. This could change, so it's important to follow our updates throughout the day as model runs come through. However, models keep trending in our favor for just a wind and rain event.

Since the line will be south of Macon by the heat of the day, south of Macon looks to have the greater potential to see a strong storm. They will be isolated in nature as they fire up along the cold front.

Again, the primary thing to look out for will be damaging straight line winds as well as torrential rain.

We will continue to monitor the strong storm chance, and of course keep you posted with the latest.

Saturday...Partly cloudy. Tiny, isolated shower chance. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Saturday Night... Mostly cloudy. Lows near 60.

Sunday... Showers and storms possible. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Sunday Night... Showers possible. Lows in the mid 50s, warmer south.

Monday... Partly cloudy. Small rain chance. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Monday Night... Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

Tuesday... Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Tuesday Night... Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

Wednesday... Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Wednesday Night... Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Thursday... Partly cloudy. Rain possible. Highs in the mid 70s.

Thursday Night...Mostly cloudy. Rain possible. Lows near 60.

Friday...Mostly cloudy. Rain possible. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

