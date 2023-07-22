Strong winds knock down trees & damage homes in Central GA

Several areas in Marshallville, Peach, Houston, Twiggs, Bleckley, and more were impacted by heavy rain and winds from the storms.

MARSHALLVILLE, Ga. — A strong storm known as a MCS (Mesoscale Convective System), tracked across Central Georgia Friday evening.

Many viewers called reporting tornado damage, but after a closer look, straight line winds were the culprit.

Stephanie Murray took these photos in North West Lauren Co. the morning after the storm. Multiple trees were tipped over and uprooted. Luckily, no one was injured.

The National Weather Service says that in Marshallville, a storm broke out that was a 'downburst' and not a tornado. They said it looked like "the downburst started right over Marshallville, with a peak in the radar velocities around 8:50 PM. I am comfortable saying that this was a downburst and not a tornado. The same storms likely cause wind damage (not tornadic) in portions of Peach, Houston, Twiggs and Bleckley Counties but we haven't received much in the way of reports yet."

Michael Troup also had storms damage his home Friday evening.

Downbursts can have high winds, sometimes similar to that of an EF 0 or EF 1 tornado.

We spoke to other areas and the Laurens County EMA director, Bill Laird, says a few trees are down in Dudley, but the Fire Department was handling the damage. He says six or eight trees came down, but that's not out of the ordinary for storm season.