Lots of sunshine to go around for Cherry Blossom weekend! Mornings will stay cool in the lower 40s, and afternoon highs will head into the 70s.

Monday afternoon through the late evening, a rain chance returns. Could have a few lingering showers Tuedsay.

Sunshine makes it's full comeback Wednedsay!

Saturday... Sunny. Highs in the low 70s.

Saturday Night... Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Sunday... Sunny. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Sunday Night... Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

Monday... Mostly cloudy. Rain possible. Highs in the low 70s.

Monday Night... Mostly cloudy. Rain possible. Lows around 50.

Tuesday... Mostly cloudy. Rain possible. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Tuesday Night... Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

Wednesday...Sunny. Highs in the low 60s.

Wednesday Night... Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

Thursday...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Thursday Night... Mostly clear. Lows in the low 40s.

Friday... Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 70s.

