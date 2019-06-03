Clear skies for tonight which will allow temperatures to head into upper 30s. We keep the sunshine around for tomorrow and highs will head near 70.

Dry weather sticks around for Friday and Saturday as the warming trend continues. Friday highs will head into the mid 70s. Come Saturday, expect mid to upper 70s.

Unfortunately, our warm and dry weather will come to and end Sunday. Not expecting a washout, but scattered showers and maybe a few storms will roll in by the afternoon.

The early part of next week looks cooler with the shower chance lingering around. For now we're forecasting highs in the low 60s for Monday and Tuesday. Timing and coverage when it comes to rain still needs to be fine tuned as we head into Sunday and the start of next work week.

Wednesday Night... Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Thursday...Sunny. Highs near 70.

Thursday Night... Mostly clear. Lows in the low 40s.

Friday... Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Friday Night... Mostly Clear. Lows near 50.

Saturday... Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Saturday night... Partly Cloudy. Lows in the low 50s.

Sunday...Partly cloudy. Rain possible. Highs in the low 70s.

Sunday night... Partly Cloudy. Rain and a few storms possible. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

Monday...Partly cloudy. Rain possible. Highs in the low 60s.

Monday night... Partly Cloudy. Rain possible. Lows around 40.

Tuesday...Partly cloudy. Rain possible. Highs in the low 60s.

Tuesday Night... Partly cloudy.Lows in the low to mid 40s.

Wednesday... Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

