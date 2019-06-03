After a beautiful afternoon, we will end the night nice and quiet as well. With clear skies, overnight lows will head into the upper 30s.

Looking ahead to a very spring-like day tomorrow with afternoon highs heading near 70!

Dry weather sticks around for Friday and Saturday as the warming trend continues. Friday brings with it sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s. A few more clouds around for Saturday and highs will head into the upper 70s!

Our dry pattern comes to an end Sunday afternoon. Timing and coverage whe it comes to rain Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday still needs to be fine-tuned. Luckily, Sunday won't be a wash out! Scattered showers and a few storms likely as we head into the afternoon is what you can expect.

The early part of next week looks cooler with the shower chance lingering around. For now we're forecasting highs in the low 60s for Monday and Tuesday.

Wednesday Night... Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Thursday...Sunny. Highs near 70.

Thursday Night... Mostly clear. Lows in the low 40s.

Friday... Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Friday Night... Mostly Clear. Lows near 50.

Saturday... Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Saturday night... Partly Cloudy. Lows in the low 50s.

Sunday...Partly cloudy. Rain possible. Highs in the low 70s.

Sunday night... Partly Cloudy. Rain possible. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

Monday...Partly cloudy. Rain possible. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Monday night... Partly Cloudy. Rain possible. Lows in the low 40s.

Tuesday...Partly cloudy. Rain possible. Highs in the lower 60s.

Tuesday Night...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Wednesday... Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

PHOTOS | Send us your severe weather pictures on Facebook and by email to news@13wmaz.com

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive weather alerts. You can find the app on iTunes and Google Play.