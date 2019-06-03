Sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s will be with us again on Sunday in Central Georgia! It should be a perfect second half of the weekend for anything you want to do outside. On Monday, we'll have a chance for showers as a cold front moves through. Clouds hang around on Tuesday before sunshine returns again Wednesday.

wmaz

Rainfall totals Monday and Tuesday will range between 1/2 and 3/4 inches.

wmaz

Sunday... Sunny. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Sunday Night... Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

Monday... Mostly cloudy. Rain possible. Highs in the low 70s.

Monday Night... Mostly cloudy. Rain possible. Lows around 50.

Tuesday... Mostly cloudy. Rain possible. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Tuesday Night... Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

Wednesday...Sunny. Highs in the low 60s.

Wednesday Night... Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

Thursday...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Thursday Night... Mostly clear. Lows in the low 40s.

Friday... Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 70s.

Friday Night... Mostly Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Saturday... Partly sunny. Small rain chance. Highs in the low 70s.

Saturday night... Partly Cloudy. Lows in the low 50s.

PHOTOS | Send us your severe weather pictures on Facebook and by email to news@13wmaz.com

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive weather alerts. You can find the app on iTunes and Google Play.