Hope everyone enjoyed this beautiful Thursday afternoon, we topped out at 72 degrees with wall to wall sunshine!

For tonight, mostly clear with lows in the low 40s. Tomorrow, expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 70s.

A few more clouds will build in Saturday ahead of our next rain chance and highs will head into the upper 70s!

Our dry weather pattern comes to an end with scattered showers possible starting as early as Sunday morning. The front will slowly sag through Central Georgia bringing a chance for scattered showers and maybe a few storms for the afternoon and evening, mainly south of Macon. As of now, not looking at anything severe.

As for Monday and Tuesday, the start of April, we are keeping in a rain chance both days. The models do not want to seem to agree on when our next wave will roll through. We will fine tune that as we get closer.

Sunshine returns Wednesday and sunshine and 70's comes back to the forecast by next Thursday.

Thursday Night... Mostly clear. Lows in the low 40s.

Friday... Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Friday Night... Mostly Clear. Lows near 50.

Saturday... Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Saturday night... Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Sunday...Partly cloudy. Rain possible. Highs in the low 70s.

Sunday night... Partly Cloudy. Rain possible. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

Monday...Partly cloudy. Rain possible. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Monday night... Partly Cloudy. Rain possible. Lows in the low 40s.

Tuesday...Partly cloudy. Rain possible. Highs in the lower 60s.

Tuesday Night...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

Wednesday... Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Wednesday Night... Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Thursday... Sunny. Highs in the low 70s.

