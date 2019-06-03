After a widespread chilly rain early Tuesday morning, our weather trends much drier for this afternoon. In fact, after 10 o'clock Tuesday morning we are pretty much all dry, and we gradually see more sunshine as we head through the afternoon.

Temperatures for Tuesday will remain on the cool side with highs in the mid 60s for most spots. Wednesday and Thursday will both be much warmer. Expect highs in the low to mid 70s for Wednesday, and mid to upper 70s for Thursday.

Dry and sunny weather will dominate for the mid-week, so both Wednesday and Thursday are dry.

However, our rain chance will return for Thursday night in to Friday. Rain will be likely, especially early in the day on Friday, but as of right now it does not look like a severe weather set up for us.

Over the weekend we see more of a scattered shower and storm chance for both Saturday and Sunday with highs near 80 degrees. Then another more organized rain chance looks to head our way around Monday of next week.

Tuesday...Early morning rain, then clearing. Highs in the lower 60s.

Tuesday Night...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

Wednesday... Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 70s.

Wednesday Night... Mostly clear. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

Thursday...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Thursday Night... Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Friday... Chance of showers and storms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Friday Night... Chance of showers. Lows in the mid and upper 50s.

Saturday... Chance of showers and storms. Highs around 80.

Saturday Night... Showers possible. Lows near 60.

Sunday... Scattered showers possible. Highs around 80.

Sunday Night... Showers possible. Lows near 60.

Monday... Scattered showers possible. Highs in the mid 70s.

