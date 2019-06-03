Happy Friday evening, Central Georgia! After a beautiful Friday afternoon, how about we keep the good weather coming right into the weekend? Saturday is in great shape with partly sunny skies and high temperatures expected to top out near 80 degrees. A few isolated to scattered showers return to the forecast on Sunday, but these should not be widespread enough to ruin any outdoor plans.

wmaz

Friday Night... Mostly Clear. Lows near 50.

Saturday... Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Saturday night... Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Sunday...Partly cloudy. Rain possible. Highs in the low 70s.

Sunday night... Partly Cloudy. Rain possible. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

Monday...Partly cloudy. Rain possible. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Monday night... Partly Cloudy. Rain possible. Lows in the low 40s.

Tuesday...Partly cloudy. Rain possible. Highs in the lower 60s.

Tuesday Night...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

Wednesday... Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Wednesday Night... Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Thursday... Sunny. Highs in the low 70s.

Thursday Night... Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Friday... Chance of showers. Highs in the low 70s.

PHOTOS | Send us your severe weather pictures on Facebook and by email to news@13wmaz.com

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive weather alerts. You can find the app on iTunes and Google Play.