Happy Saturday everyone! Today is going to be wonderful for any Cherry Blossom festivities! Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 70s, and all dry.

We end our rain-free streak tomorrow, but it's by no means a washout. In the early morning hours, a cold front will start to slide through in our northwestern counties. It'll push to the south and east, bringing light to moderate scattered showers in the later morning. By the early afternoon, the rain pushes out of our southern counties. This will not be anything to ruin any Sunday plans, though!

We keep small rain chances for mainly south of Macon Monday and Tuesday. Our next best rain chance after that comes Friday morning through the early evening.

Saturday... Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Saturday night... Partly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Sunday...Mostly cloudy. Rain possible. Highs in the low 70s.

Sunday night... Partly Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Monday...Partly cloudy. Rain possible south of Macon. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Monday night... Partly Cloudy. Lows near 40.

Tuesday...Partly cloudy. Rain possible. Highs in the lower 60s.

Tuesday Night...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

Wednesday... Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 70s.

Wednesday Night... Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Thursday...Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 70s.

Thursday Night... Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Friday... Chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

