KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — At least 24 people have been killed across Middle Tennessee when devastating tornadoes hit overnight. Homes and businesses are destroyed, people are homeless and in need of help.

Right now, people are asked to stay out of the devastated areas so emergency officials can do their work.

So what can you do?

Local Efforts- Putnam County

The hardest-hit area is in Putnam County, which is about 90 minutes west of Knoxville.

Right now, volunteers are being coordinated by the Putnam County Emergency Management Agency. Water and non-perishable foods are being collected at the Cookeville Community Center.

Those wishing to volunteer assistance may reach out by email at helpnow@putnamcountytn.gov. Needs are still being assessed and more information will be released.

There is also a shortage of blood according to Cookeville Mayor Ricky Shelton. He said you can donate at Blood Assurance at 155 W Broad Street.

Medic Regional Blood Center in Knoxville has sent a supply of blood to Putnam County and will continue to help as they request it. You can find a place to donate here.

Anyone who wishes to help can donate locally so Medic will have the supplies to help in recovery efforts

Putnam County tornado damage A tornado destroyed homes and spread debris in Cookeville, Tennessee. The tornado downed power lines across Putnam County. An overnight tornado destroyed houses, apartments and businesses in several parts of Putnam county. Debris litters areas near West Broad Street in Cookeville after tornadoes and storms ripped through the area. Streets were closed in Putnam County as crews worked to assess damage. Shelters were set up Tuesday for storm victims. Damage present in Cookeville, TN. A tornado early Tuesday swept through Putnam County, killing at least 16 people. The tornado was so violent it stripped trees of branches and leaves. At least 16 people in Putnam County died when a tornado struck early Tuesday.

Local Efforts: Nashville

Hands On Nashville is working closely with the City of Nashville and the Office of Emergency Management to ensure all of the available resources are in place to help our community in the wake of last night’s destructive tornadoes throughout Davidson and surrounding counties. We are so grateful for the outpouring of support and generosity this community has shown. At this time, we are collecting contact information for those who would like to volunteer to help in the recovery and cleanup. We will share more details about specific volunteer opportunities as we learn those details from the city. Sign up at this link, and we'll follow up with more info:

Local Efforts: Knoxville

Knoxville Pays It Forward is collecting supplies for people affected by the tornadoes in Nashville. They can be dropped off at Admiral Title on Kingston Pike and Midsouth Truck on Rutledge Pike:

A case of water

Hygiene products

Feminine hygiene products

Diapers & wipes

Adult diapers and bed pads

Ensure

Formula

Cleaning supplies

New underwear

Gatorade

Protein bars

Pillows blankets

Laundry detergent

Garbage bags

Flashlights

Batteries

Plastic totes

Salvation Army

In the aftermath of a deadly tornado outbreak in the city of Nashville and across middle Tennessee, The Salvation Army is mobilizing disaster relief teams to help those in need. Your support will help The Salvation Army stay on the frontlines of this crisis and enable us to provide food, water and other disaster relief services to tornado survivors and rescue workers.

You can make a monetary donation here.

Local chapters of the American Red Cross are mobilizing to help tornado victims across the state.

Eight volunteers from Knoxville are already in Nashville assisting victims. Six more will be there by Wednesday afternoon.

They have opened four shelters in the Nashville area and one in Cookeville.

“We know people are generous and want to do everything they can to help after a disaster. Our first priority is to provide shelter and support to those affected. We are not accepting donated goods, as it takes time and money to store, sort, clean and distribute donated items,” said Joel Sullivan, regional executive for the Tennessee Region.

The Red Cross advises the best way to help is with a monetary donation. You can donate here or give $10 by texting REDCROSS to 90999.

The American Red Cross is also asking for blood donations in Nashville.

Airbnb

Airbnb has activated its Open Homes Program in and around Nashville to help those displaced by the recent tornado and relief workers deployed to help. The program connects Airbnb hosts who are willing and able to provide free housing to displaced residents and disaster relief workers in the activation area.

It's available through March 24th in Nashville and surrounding areas, including the counties of Benton, Caroll, Davidson, Wilson, Putnam, and Gibson. If you need a place to stay, go here.

Existing Airbnb hosts and anyone with free space in the Nashville area can now opt to list their homes for free and offer temporary accommodations to those in need by visiting www.airbnb.com/tntornado20.

“Our hearts go out to all those impacted by the tornado. Airbnb hosts in the Nashville area are showing their support and offering free, temporary housing to those in need and relief workers,” said Kristen Berlacher, Airbnb’s Head of Causes for Open Homes. “As we continue to work with local agencies and disaster relief organizations on the ground to offer our support, we encourage hosts to open up their homes and those in need of housing to take advantage of our community’s generosity.”