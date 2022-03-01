'Thank God we are still alive': Wilcox County family cleaning up damage after tree falls on home

The National Weather Service has not yet decided whether Sunday night's storm in Wilcox County was a tornado.

WILCOX COUNTY, Ga. — Strong weekend storms caused serious damage to a home in Wilcox County Sunday.

We went to Abbeville to see what the storm left behind.

The storm pulled a tree out of the ground and pushed it in a home.

Jason Adkinson was watching a football game in what he calls his "mancave" when the storm blew through Sunday evening.

"I heard the wind get up really fast. I told my wife to, 'Get up, let's go to the bathroom,' and we made it to the kitchen, but we never made it to the bathroom. We heard a big, 'BANG,'" Adkinson said.

Their old, front-yard tree came crashing through their roof and into their bedroom.

"We had to get out of the rain and it was flooding and nobody had power out here. Everybody was in the dark," Adkinson said.

They say it lasted about a minute.

Adkinson said, "I've been here for 24-plus years. It took that long to accumulate stuff, and you know the Lord can take things as soon as he gives things. Your life can change in a split second."

The storm caused severe damage in their front yard and at the front of their house.

"You see what it done to it, and all down that line there; and it destroyed that shelter there," Adkinson said, pointing to the damage.

Jason's father, Bobby Adkinson, says he is just his loved ones are safe.

"I put my arms around them and tell them I love them. That's all you can do," Bobby said.

"It'll be OK. We'll patch up and clean up, and we'll move on and we'll start over. We just thank God we are still alive," Adkinson said.

