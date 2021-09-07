The Dog Days of Summer: Keeping your pets and kids safe in the heat

Heat illness is the number one weather killer in the U.S. Learn how outside temperatures are magnified in the car or on the pavement.

MACON, Ga. — We are now in the Dog Days of Summer, which is the hottest stretch of days throughout the year. Heat illnesses are the number one weather killer in the United States.

This is your reminder to not lock your kids or pets inside of the car. Just after 10 minutes, outside temperatures of 90 degrees make the inside of the car feel like 109 degrees.

Even on a beautiful and sunny day with temperatures of 75 degrees, after an hour, the car temperature rises to 112 degrees.

When walking your pets, the concrete or asphalt could harm their paws. Temperatures of 95 degrees outside make the concrete feel like 140 degrees and asphalt feel like 155 degrees.