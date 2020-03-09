x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Central Georgia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports, and more | Macon, Georgia | 13WMAZ.com

Weather

Watch the Moon dance with Mars over the next few nights

The Moon and Mars will both be in the sky a little after 10 p.m. Thursday.
Credit: Getty Images

Watch the Moon and Mars dance together in the sky this week, and you'll see the moon pass the Red Planet by the weekend.

The Moon will rise a little at 9 p.m. Thursday evening. Mars will follow a little after 10 p.m..

The Moon will sweep past Mars a little bit each night through Sunday.

The Moon will be near Mars on Thursday. By Saturday night, the pair will be nearly on top of each other. By Sunday night, you'll find the Moon below Mars.

Since the pair will be by each other each night, the moon can help you identify Mars now so that you can enjoy it in the weeks to come.

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter