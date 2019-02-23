ROME, Ga. — The Rome baseball team brought new meaning to the word commitment on Saturday, by attempting to practice on a flooded field.

For comparison sake, this wasn't your run-of-the-mill flood in Georgia.

Thanks to a full week of heavy rains in metro Atlanta, the water levels at the Rome practice field had risen to 3 or 4 feet, requiring all willing participants to toss the baseball around ... while holding court in single-occupant kayaks.

Keep in mind, we only have video of the infield workout.

Presumably, we'll have to add more degree-of-difficulty points for shagging loose fly balls in the outfield, without the help of a speedboat.

On Friday, Rome defeated Marietta for its first seasonal victory (1-1 overall).

The Wolves didn't rest on their laurels, however, returning to practice on Saturday ... albeit in conditions that might have made biblical icon Noah blush.

The swamp-like conditions hopefully won't be in play for Rome's next outing, a Tuesday road tilt versus nearby Rockmart.

