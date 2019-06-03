As for a rain chance, it could be the start of next week before that comes back into the picture.

Tonight... Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Tuesday... Mostly clear. Highs around 60.

Tuesday Night... Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Wednesday... Partly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Wednesday Night... Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

Thursday... Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Thursday Night... Mostly clear. Lows in the low 40s.

Friday... Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Friday Night... Mostly Clear. Lows in the low 40s.

Saturday... Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low 70s.

Saturday Night... Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Sunday... Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 70s.

Sunday Night... Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Monday... Mostly cloudy. Rain possible. Highs in the low 70s.

