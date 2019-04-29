Texas, Oklahoma, Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, and South Dakota, famously known as "Tornado Alley," may be losing that title according to a recent study from Northern Illinois University.

The latest Storm Prediction Center tornado reports show the southeast is well ahead of Tornado Alley already this year when it comes to tornado reports. Alabama alone has already surpassed their average number of tornadoes they see annually.

Now, don't be fooled. The plains are still a hot spot. They still have, in a typical year, more tornado reports than the southeast, but the number of tornadoes show a downward trend over the past 40 years, while states east of the Mississippi have an increasing amount of tornado reports annually.

This is causing what is considered an eastward shift. The southeast is simply catching up when it comes to quantity of tornadoes each year.

You may be wondering why this is happening. Well, scientists aren't 100% sure, but they have some ideas:

1. The plains are getting drier.

Moisture is needed for storms to thrive. The moisture that helps fulfill the "dry line" now looks to be pushing east.

A dry line is almost like a cold front, but instead of cold air behind the boundary, dry air is, while moist air is on the other side. Dry lines create an environment prone to producing strong storms that can produce tornadoes.

The lack of moisture in the plans while the Gulf of Mexico is supplying plenty of moisture in the southeast, could cause for this dry line shift.

2. Temperatures East of the Mississippi River are getting warmer.

Heat is another ingredient storms need to grow strong.

3. The population in the southeast is simply growing.

This means more people can report tornadoes and damage, but this also means there are more people at risk to falling victim of severe weather.

Scientists are still crunching the numbers, but one thing is 100% sure: as we continue to move through severe weather season, it's good to be weather aware.