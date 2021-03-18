x
Storm damage reported in Alabama, Mississippi, Texas as it heads to Georgia

The same system is making its way into Georgia

MOUNDVILLE, Ala. — A wave of storms is pounding the Deep South, leaving a trail of splintered trees and damaged buildings. And forecasters said still more severe weather was on the way with the potential for massive tornadoes, downpours and hail the size of tennis balls. 

The weather service says roughly 16 million people in the Southeast could see powerful storms through early Thursday. And a region of nearly 3 million stretching from southeastern Arkansas and northeastern Louisiana across Mississippi into Alabama was at particular risk for big twisters that stay on the ground for miles. 

Scattered damage was reported in Alabama, Mississippi and Texas.

A chicken farm off Strengthford Cooley Road in Wayne County, Miss., sustained extensive damage on St. Patrick's Day after a tornado touched down Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Forecasters believe more severe weather is expected Wednesday with the potential for massive tornadoes, downpours and hail the size of tennis balls. (Cam Bonelli/Hattiesburg American via AP)

