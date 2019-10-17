The National Hurricane Center has begun issuing advisories on Potential Tropical Cyclone 16. A Potential Tropical Cyclone is a system the National Hurricane Center expects to become a tropical depression or tropical storm.

The official forecast path for P.T.C. 16 brings this tropical system through our area between early Saturday morning and late Saturday night. During this time, central Georgia will likely see rain and increased wind gusts, but widespread significant impacts look unlikely at this time. Here is how the forecast breaks down:

WIND: Much of central Georgia has the potential to see wind gusts between 25 and 35 mph Saturday. Because tree root systems have been weakened by the recent drought conditions, these gusts may be strong enough to down a few trees. Tropical storm force gusts of 40 mph or greater can't be completely ruled out, but look unlikely at this time.

RAIN: This system will likely bring beneficial rainfall to the area this weekend. Most models suggest 1.5 to 2.5 inches of rain may fall. This will be good enough for a nice soaking, but shouldn't cause flood issues.

TORNADO RISK: Our tornado threat from this system remains low, but not zero. As of now, the center of circulation is expected to pass near or just southeast of our southwestern counties. This would keep central Georgia out of the "dirty" east side of the storm. A shift in the track to the northeast could increase this tornado risk, but as of now the threat is low.

BOTTOM LINE: Central Georgia will see rain Saturday along with some wind gusts up to 25 to 35 mph. Widespread damaging wind, flooding, or severe weather all remain unlikely. This system will benefit our area by providing another round of much needed rainfall.

