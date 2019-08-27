MACON, Ga. — With the potential threat of Tropical Storm Dorian looming around Labor Day weekend, a lot of folks have asked about travel plans.

It is not time to cancel them just yet, but there are some places to be a little more concerned about than others.

If you had plans to go to the "Happiest Place on Earth" down in Orlando, it doesn't look like that will be the best day at Disney.

The latest track for Dorian puts much of the Central Florida coast in the cone, so it is becoming increasingly likely they will receive impact.

Rain and storms look likely, and wind gusts upwards of 55 miles per hour are forecast for Sunday.

If you're heading to the Gulf side to Panama City Beach, it looks as though scattered storms will be possible, especially in the afternoon and evening. Come Monday, rain chances look to increase as Dorian potentially gets closer.

Heading to coastal Georgia, if your travel plans take you to Savannah, Tybee, or St. Simons, storms are also possible.

As Dorian pushes north, the outermost rain bands look to push ashore Sunday, increasing rain chances for Sunday and Monday.

Either way, if you plan to head to the coast, seas are forecast to be anywhere between 2-4 feet through the weekend, and the threat for rip currents is possible.

Looking inland, if you're heading to a local lake, scattered showers and storms are also possible every day, and as Dorian potentially approaches, it looks as though storms will become likely on Monday.

If you're hitting the hills of Helen, that looks to be your best bet to kick off the weekend. Lots of sunshine in store for Saturday, and then scattered showers and storms become possible to end out the weekend.

