Tropical storm Elsa spawns suspected tornado injuring 10 in Georgia, 1 dead in Florida

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A weakened but resilient Tropical Storm Elsa has left at least one person dead in Florida and injured several at a campground at a Navy base in Georgia. 

The storm was churning through southeast Georgia on Wednesday night, hours after making landfall in Florida. One person was killed in Jacksonville, Florida when a tree fell onto a car. 

Credit: AP
Fallen trees block Front Street on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 in Valrico. Tropical Storm Elsa continued to track north after dropping heavy rain in the Tampa Bay area. (Luis Santana/Tampa Bay Times via AP)

According to a spokesman for Kings Bay Naval Submarine Base in Georgia, a possible tornado struck a park for recreational vehicles around 5:50 p.m., hospitalizing about 10 people.

Officials said although there was no damage to any sensitive military asset, there were reports of damage to several vehicles in the base RV park as well as damage to multiple buildings. 

"While the situation here is still very dynamic, I want to thank all of our first responders and Camden County first responders for their quick actions," Capt. Chester Parks, Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay commanding officer said. "Their quick response most certainly helped."  

U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff said in a statement Wednesday night that he spoke with Capt. Parks and assured him that he and his team are standing by to provide any necessary congressional assistance.

“My staff is here to support affected military personnel and their families, who can contact my office at 470-786-7800. My whole team and I are praying for a full recovery for everyone hurt by this storm," he said in a statement. 

“We urge all Georgians to comply with state and local orders and monitor local news media and the National Weather Service for updates as Tropical Storm Elsa continues to affect the state.”

A Tornado Warning has been issued for Kings Bay until 6:15 p.m. Take immediate shelter in interior parts of buildings.

Posted by Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay on Wednesday, July 7, 2021

There was a tornado warning issued for parts of southeastern Georgia Wednesday evening.

 Elsa was the fifth tropical storm this season and the first storm to strengthen into a hurricane.  A tropical storm watch has been extended up the East Coast to Massachusetts.

The naval base said call center has been set up for anyone needing assistance due to the storm. People can call the following numbers for help:

  • (912) 573-0434
  • (912) 573-0436
  • (912) 573-0437
  • (912) 573-0443 
  • (912) 573-0450
  • (912) 573-0453

The Kings Bay Fleet and Family Service Center has established a Family Call Center for anyone who may need assistance as...

Posted by Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay on Wednesday, July 7, 2021

 

   

