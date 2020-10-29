When is power expected to be restored in Georgia after Tropical Storm Zeta?

Georgia Power and American Red Cross are both encouraging customers to stay safe, as dangerous conditions still exist following the storm.

ATLANTA — Georgia Power crews are in the first phase of restoring service to thousands of customers impacted by Tropical Storm Zeta, Thursday afternoon.

“Our damage assessment teams are now in the field to begin the first phase of the restoration process,” a rep told 11Alive in a statement. “There has been significant damage due to high winds, heavy rain and fallen trees in the hardest hit areas leaving more than 600,000 customers without power."

Accoring to the power company, at its peak, more than 610,000 customers were without power. As of 1:15 p.m., that number was down to about 447,000. Combined with EMC outages, nearly 1,000,000 customers in Georgia alone had no electricity as Zeta moved through.

Following phase one of the assessment, Georgia Power crews will begin the restoration process, then send out repair crews.

Meanwhile, the American Red Cross reported more than 2.5 million homes and businesses were without power across seven states, as of 10:30 a.m.

At that time, according to the American Red Cross, Louisiana and Alabama each had more than 400,000. North Carolina and South Carolina both had more than 150,000 customers without electricity.

Because of Hurricane Zeta’s speed, sporadic and less-concentrated damage is expected to be left behind due to the powerful winds. Flash flooding also happened in parts of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.

The American Red Cross said it is now responding to areas hit by Zeta, and, last night, provided overnight stays at shelters for nearly 300 people across the Southeast.

Georgia Power is now encouraging customers to stay safe, as dangerous conditions still exist following the storm. Here are some tips provided by their team:

After the storm safety tips

Watch for downed wires. Downed power lines may be hidden by debris or fallen trees.

Downed power lines may be hidden by debris or fallen trees. Never touch any downed wire or attempt to remove tree branches from power lines – it can kill.

Don’t step in standing water or saturated ground where downed lines may be present. They could be electrified.

They could be electrified. Avoid chain link fences. They may be electrified by a downed line out of sight and conduct electricity over great distances.

They may be electrified by a downed line out of sight and conduct electricity over great distances. Watch for Georgia Power crews working across the state. If driving, move over one lane for utility vehicles stopped on the side of the road – it’s the law in Georgia.

If driving, move over one lane for utility vehicles stopped on the side of the road – it’s the law in Georgia. Protect electronics and appliances. Disconnect or turn off any appliances that will start automatically when power returns to avoid overloading circuits when power is restored.

Photos: Zeta impacts on Georgia 1/48

2/48

3/48

4/48

5/48

6/48

7/48

8/48

9/48

10/48

11/48

12/48

13/48

14/48

15/48

16/48

17/48

18/48

19/48

20/48

21/48

22/48

23/48

24/48

25/48

26/48

27/48

28/48

29/48

30/48

31/48

32/48

33/48

34/48

35/48

36/48

37/48

38/48

39/48

40/48

41/48

42/48

43/48

44/48

45/48

46/48

47/48

48/48 1 / 48

For more on the damage assessment and restoration process, visit Georgia Power’s YouTube channel.